Dolly Parton granted the wish of one of her fans, who has terminal cancer, when she gave him a surprise phone call on Friday 22 December.

Utah resident LeGrand Gold has been a lifelong fan of the country superstar, after adding meeting her to his bucket list after being diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer in 2021.

The “Jolene” singer, 77, called Mr Gold, whom she referred to as ‘LG’, and thanked him for being a fan.

She then sang her hit song ‘I Will Always Love You’, using the lyric “I will always love LG.”

Mr Gold’s wife, Alice, told People that “Out of the 11 items [on the list], we thought Dolly would be the impossible, but true to Dolly form, she once again reminds the world that dreams really do come true.”