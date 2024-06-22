‘I’m a wine expert - this is why you’re drinking your rosé wrong’

Drinkers have been subscribing to a common misconception about the temperature to enjoy rosé, according to a wine expert.

A popular summer drink, many people put their bottles straight in the fridge after bringing it home - but that's a mistake, Marks & Spencer winemaker Belinda Kleinig told the Daily Mail.

"Serving wine too cold can mute its fruity flavours and hide some of the aromas,” she explained.

According to Kleinig, the best way to drink rosé is when it's been taken out of the fridge around 15 to 30 minutes before drinking, meaning it reaches a temperature of around 7–13C.