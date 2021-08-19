A new survey finds that Americans are cracking open a cold one while on the clock and shortly after signing off.

HOP WTR has conducted a new survey that shows that Americans are drinking more on a whole and some are enjoying alcohol before they clock off from work.

The survey polled nearly 2,000 aged 21 or over Americans and found 40% admitted to clocking off early to grab a drink with 45% revealing they have a drink during their workday on an average of four drinks a day.