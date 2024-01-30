Delivery drone used to de-ice power grids in China

Delivery drones are being used to de-ice power lines in China as freezing conditions hit China’s Sichuan province.

The drones, developed by manufacturer DJI, are designed to carry heavy loads while operating under extreme conditions such as -20 degrees, making it a valuable tool for responding to snow emergencies.

Footage from 29 January shows the DJI FlyCart 30 drone carrying a “de-icing stick” which it uses to smash ice off the power lines.

An aerial view from the drone’s built-in camera shows it hitting into the lines, with ice crashing down as a result.