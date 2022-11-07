New drones scatters ashes of the deceased at sea

A British funeral company is now offering its grieving clients the option of using drones to scatter the ashes of their loved ones.

This video shows one of the four-propeller machines in action, releasing ashes while soaring over land and sea.

Co-op Funeralcare says they are the first to provide such a service, which allows families to reach less accessible places such as rivers and sports facilities.

Drone operator and former RAF pilot, Chris Mace said the machines can offer a “truly memorable service.”

