King Charles and Camilla arrive for Easter Sunday church service

King Charles III has attended his first Easter Sunday service as monarch.

He was joined by other members of the royal family, including his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, for the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday 9 April.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were among those who were seen arriving at the chapel.

Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also seen entering the church alongside their parents.

King Charles will be coronated at Westminster Abbey next month.

