Baby elephant rescued from water trough in Kenya after becoming trapped

A baby elephant was rescued from a water trough in Kenya after it was found trapped and struggling to get out.

Footage shared by the Kenya Wildlife Service shows a group of rangers working to free the animal and they were able to pull the calf out of the water before it became exhausted.

A helicopter was deployed to help those on the ground after the baby’s mother made the rescue more difficult, but a second video shows the two elephants walking away together.

