Elephants and monkeys enjoy Christmas treats at Oklahoma zoo

Elephants and monkeys are getting in the festive spirit by enjoying some Christmas treats at Oklahoma Zoo.

The Oklahoma City Zoo released footage of Asian elephants and spider monkeys experiencing some festive enrichment provided by keepers (13 December).

The elephants enjoyed taking part *in a variety of Christmas decorations, while the monkeys were let loose on a cardboard gingerbread house.

“The zoo’s caretakers have been busy creating a variety of special enrichment items for the animals in their care that we are excited to share with you,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.