Grimes and Elon Musk have renamed their two-year-old, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Y.

The couple's daughter was secretly born via surrogate.

In a tweet, the “Oblivion” singer confirmed that her daughter was now going by the single-letter name pronounced "why."

“She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognise that),” the scuriosity, the eternal question, .. and such," Grimes said.

The musician also shares a two-year-old son with the Twitter CEO, X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X).

