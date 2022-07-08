Elon Musk fathered twins with a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink in November 2021, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

The twins were born shortly before Musk welcomed his second child with on-again off-again partner Grimes.

According to the documents, Musk and the twins’ mother Shivon Zilis filed a petition, which was approved by a Texas court in May, to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name in their middle name.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.