Jimmy Kimmel mocked Aaron Rodgers in a seven-minute monologue after the NFL player baselessly claimed that the talk show host was on the Epstein list.

Kimmel, 56, started Monday's episode (8 January) with a reference to Rodger's comments on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show which aired before the names were made public.

Rodgers said “there’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel” who will be hoping the list isn’t published.

Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers and “[denied] any contact whatsoever” with Epstein.

"This hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he's a quarterback doing research on YouTube," Kimmel said.