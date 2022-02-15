Runaway tortoise that escaped four years ago found just one mile away from home

A runaway tortoise that escaped four years ago has been found just one mile away from its home in Fleetwood.

Fred, a Hermann breed, was reunited with owner Georgina Rogerson after she saw a missing tortoise advert in January.

The 55-year-old reptile - who had been bought by the family in 1973 - vanished in 2018 after escaping under a fence panel in the garden.

He was found on a busy road just one mile from home and would have averaged a speed of just 0.00011415525 mph if he had made the journey in one go.

