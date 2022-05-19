Britain’s £184m EuroMillions winner jokes his luck is ‘generally pretty terrible’

Britain’s biggest-ever lottery winner joked that his luck is “generally pretty terrible” after scooping the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Joe Thwaite and his wife, Jess, from Cheltenham, went public with their life-changing win on Thursday (19 May).

“I normally buy [tickets] when there’s a good amount, a lot of money [to win]” Joe explained.

“Generally, my luck is pretty terrible to be honest, I’ve been sticking with it for years but never [won] more than a small amount. This is a big win for me.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.