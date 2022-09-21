Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billions

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has dropped by over $70bn amid disappointing earnings reports for his company.

The tech entrepreneur, 38, has dropped to number 20 - his lowest ranking since 2014 - on the Bloomberg Billionaires list, having been number three on the list behind Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates less than two years ago.

Mr Zuckerberg’s wealth jumped to $142bn back in September 2021; by contrast, it now stands at $55.9bn.

Meta had no growth in monthly Facebook users back in February, prompting a collapse in the company’s stock price and slashing Mr Zuckerberg’s fortune.

