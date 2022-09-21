A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.

The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.

Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month.

“I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house,” she said.

“We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before].”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.