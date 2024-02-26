Paddy McGuinness gives Freddie Flintoff health update after crash

Paddy McGuinness gave a health update on his Top Gear co-star Freddie Flintoff who was injured in a crash during filming at the end of 2022.

The motoring show has been rested for the “foreseeable future”, the BBC announced, after the incident.

Speaking on Monday’s (26 February) Good Morning Britain, the comedian and actor described the former cricketer as a “resilient character” who will be “right as rain”.

“I’ve not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it,” McGuinness added.