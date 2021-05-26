Actor Matthew Perry has claimed that there was a ‘no hook-up’ policy in place for the Friends cast during their 10 seasons on air in interviews ahead of the highly anticipated reunion of the show on Thursday.

When asked if there was a pact about not hooking up with co-stars, Perry said: “There was a rule that we had – it was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship”.

“If we were hooking up, or there was any strangeness going on, that could have messed with things,” Perry continued.