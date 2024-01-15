GB News guest stuns panel with bathing admission

A GB News guest left fellow panellists stunned with her bizarre bathing admission.

Nicola McLean told Eamonn Holmes, Isabel Webster and Dawn Neesom that she uses bleach for her baths.

Her admission came about during a discussion about people’s most-loved smells.

“My favourite is household bleach”, Ms McLean said, before claiming cleansing baths can help with eczema.

According to the NHS, cleansing baths can help reduce bacteria or germs on the skin and can help prevent eczema flares.

Cleansing baths use a gentle mixture of diluted bleach, which is safe and similar to the chlorine in swimming pools.

It is advised to contact your GP before having a cleansing bath.