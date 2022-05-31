Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:43
Former GBBO winner creates world's largest Jaffa Cake
Former Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn has baked the world’s largest Jaffa Cake, weighing in at 80kg.
At the equivalent of more than 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes, the gigantic treat clocked in with a diameter of 175cm, beating Quinn’s own Guinness World Record set in 2017.
More than 160 eggs, 8kg of dark chocolate and 15kg of orange jelly were used for the creation, cooked in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Britain’s Got Talent.
The Jaffa Cake was then served to guests and crew at the live semi-finals outside Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:28
Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration
00:21
Platinum jubilee: Portraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge
00:39
Crying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescue team in Costa Rica
04:48
From street food guru to restaurateur – discover the secrets of Baked in Brick’s superchef
01:49
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
00:30
Trans rights protesters chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi
00:45
Ukrainian helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol
00:57
Pirates of the Caribbean boat driven past Depp v Heard courthouse as jury deliberates
00:29
Russian foreign minister denies claim Putin has any type of illness
00:28
Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration
00:40
Major fire breaks out at Omaha chemical plant in Nebraska
00:35
Johnny Depp performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall in second surprise UK gig amid defamation trial
01:57
Family who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantine
00:39
Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025
00:45
Ukrainian helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ missions to deliver aid to besieged Mariupol
00:33
Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting
01:49
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
00:34
Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight
00:44
Andy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shooting
00:24
Dublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
00:33
Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting
02:11
The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic
00:41
Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'
01:32
Joe and Jill Biden visit Uvalde elementary school victims memorial
03:55
Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack
02:41
Texas shooting: Biden says he is ‘sick and tired’ as he calls for new gun laws
00:36
Suspect in New York subway shooting surrenders to police
02:04
Florida grad discusses ‘curly hair’ in speech after being censored from saying gay
01:08
Uefa confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos in Paris
01:17
Lester Piggott: legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner dies aged 86
01:09
Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final to win 14th European Cup
02:53
Champions League: Policeman collapses from tear gas as fans struggle to enter stadium
00:33
Liverpool fans jubilant ahead of Champions League Final in Paris
01:25
Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool’s Champions League final to people of Ukraine
01:40
Chelsea takeover: Government and Premier League approve Todd Boehly sale
02:04
Kylian Mbappe rejects Real Madrid and signs lucrative new PSG deal
01:05
Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil
00:46
Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve
01:04
Meet the adorable snow leopard couple who snuggle together every night
01:07
Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis
01:34
Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast
00:49
Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County
01:26
Scientists discover more than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral studied in 2022 was bleached
00:55
India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C
00:43
Stranger Things installation appears at Bondi Beach to celebrate season 4 release
00:18
Mona Lisa wiped clean after protester smears cake onto protective screen
01:41
Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural year
02:11
Native American chef Freddie Bitsoie: ‘The US food industry is so careless’
00:24
Tory MP says imperial measurements are part of our 'national heritage and culture'
01:41
Abba reunite for first time since 1982 in spectacular Voyage concert
00:40
Hundreds of cosplayers and comic-book fans gather at London’s ComicCon
00:53
Battersea Power Station lit up as Star Wars lightsabers for Obi-Wan Kenobi series
03:27
Lalalaletmeexplain details what lovebombing is and how it can affect your relationship
01:40
Lalalaletmeexplain on the epiphany of how gender plays a role in inequality within relationships
01:19
Sophia Smith Galer on cyberflashing, catcalling and consent
41:55
Sophia Smith Galer on sex myths, virginity and virility
01:59
Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls
02:57
Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations
46:08
Laura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships
00:44
Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10