Bestselling author and relationships educator Lalalaletmexplain spoke with Olivia Petter about how the epiphany of the role gender and the roles assigned within cis-hetero relationships led her to realise that when things happened to her it wasn't because of who she was as a person. Lala talks about how men in these relationships can be far more brusque and damaging to the other person in the relationship.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.