South Korea’s beloved giant panda twin cubs celebrate their first birthday

South Korea’s beloved giant panda twin cubs celebrated their first birthday with toys and treats on Sunday 7 July.

Rui Bao and Hui Bao were born at the Everland theme park near Seoul in July 2023, the country’s first twin pandas.

To celebrate the duo turning one, keepers threw them a party and presented them with a bamboo cake and toys.

The girls were born to mother Ai Bao and father Le Bao, who arrived from China in 2016 on a 15-year lease.

China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and their cubs.