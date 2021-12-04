Go Give One launch campaign to close vaccine inequity gap

As Covid continues to impact lives this winter and a new variant emerges, on Giving Tuesday, Go Give One is on a mission to raise awareness on the vaccine gap between high and low-income countries while rallying everyone, everywhere to come together and help vaccinate the world.

Go Give One, created by the WHO Foundation, is calling on people to donate £4 to buy a vaccine for someone who wouldn't otherwise have access to one.

Campaign footage captures the impact of unequal access to vaccines and the life-changing significance that public support and fundraising can have.

