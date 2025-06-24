Grace Dent reveals why she cried after replacing Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Grace Dent has shared the reason that she broke down in floods of tears when she discovered that she was replacing Gregg Wallace on MasterChef.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (24 June), the food critic opened up on the emotional moment, saying “it has been my dream job since I was a little girl”.

Dent, 51, was confirmed as taking the role over from Wallace, 60, back in December.

She replaced Wallace after the presenter stepped back from the show. Various allegations emerged that he had made sexual comments and behaved inappropriately to staff and guests. Wallace and his representatives vehemently deny all the claims made and said it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Dent told the panel that she became so upset as she knew that her parents would have been so proud of her.