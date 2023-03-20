Grandmother’s lightning-fast reflexes save toddler from being crushed by heavy mirror

Footage shows the moment a grandmother's lightning-fast reflexes saved a toddler from being crushed by a heavy mirror.

The close call can be seen in this clip which shows the little boy looking at himself in the mirror before it toppled over.

With just seconds to spare before the mirror came crashing down onto his body, his grandmother leapt to action to save the day.

She then comforted the child who began to cry from the shock of the moment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.