Hungry hippos and orangutans enjoy Halloween treats at Chicago zoo

Spooky season has arrived at a zoo in Chicago, with a number of animals receiving some early Halloween treats.

Footage shows hippos, orangutans and bats tucking into pumpkins at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

Guests can also see other animals receiving the seasonal gourds over the weekend during the final days of the “Boo! at the Zoo” Halloween celebration.

According to the schedule, brown bears and polar bears will be given their pumpkins on Saturday, while the zoo’s gorillas will get their hands on some treats on Sunday.