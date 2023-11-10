Moment Hamleys unveils Regent Street Christmas window display

World-famous toy shop Hamleys has unveiled its Christmas windows display for 2023.

Crowds gathered in London’s Regent Street for the event on Thursday evening (9 November).

The main display on the toy shop features three large striking Christmas trees, decorated in different festive colours and twinkling lights.

A special ceremony was held to mark the unveiling of the popular display.

Staff and performers donned elf costumes to sing and dance and entertain the crowds.

A number of professional singers were also on hand to perform favourite Christmas hits including ‘All I Want For Christmas’ and ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’.