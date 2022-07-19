Woman shares £2 trick to reduce temperature of your house by ‘up to four degrees’

A Buckinghamshire woman shared her £2 foil blanket hack which she says can reduce the temperature in your home “by up to four degrees Celsius”.

Jay Virdee filmed herself covering her windows using the reusable emergency blankets, which are transparent enough to still see outside.

Ms Virdee says she got the inspiration for her idea when she spotted a car with a large sunshade and began pondering how to replicate it at home.

After realising that regular tinfoil was too dark and expensive, Virdee decided that a large emergency foil blanket would do the trick.

