Fox cubs wander into Kent home to cool off during heatwave

A mother fox and her cubs casually wandered into a home in Kent to cool off during the recent heatwave.

Douglas Abbott (73) said that while his family have been leaving food out for the foxes for years, he was taken by surprise when they decided to dine inside.

This video shows the brazen foxes munching away in the family's living room, after the patio doors were left open to let air in.

The Abbott family have given their furry friends names, with the mother named "Gaby" and the cubs given "Socks," "White-Tip," and "Titch."

