Three humpback whales leap out water at same time in astonishing footage

Three humpback whales jumped out of the water in unison in Cape Cod in front of stunned onlookers on Monday, 24 July.

Extraordinary footage captured by Robert Addie shows the huge creatures breaching at the same time off the coast.

According to the Ocean Conservancy nonprofit, scientists suspect that humpback whales exhibit this behaviour as a way of communicating; it is believed that slapping their fins on the surface sends messages to other whales.

“It’s once in a lifetime. Just very fortunate. I feel God shined down on me to allow me to capture that,” Addie told CBS.