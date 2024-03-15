Hunger Games star releases powerful video for World Down Syndrome Day

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Sofia Sanchez has shared a powerful message ahead of World Down Syndrome Day.

Posting on social media, the Ukrainian-American actor and model urged followers to “end the stereotypes” because “your assumptions become reality”.

“You assume that I cannot live on my own, so you don’t encourage me to live on my own... so I don’t live on my own,” she says, sending a message to parents.

Similar statements are made to teachers, coaches and bartenders before all of those stereotypes are smashed in the video.

“Assume that I can do that job, that I can go to parties, that I can be on stage. Assume that I can, so maybe I will.”

World Down Syndrome Day is marked each year on 21 March.