Horrifying moment dozens of huntsman spider eggs hatch in bedroom

A woman from Australia captured the horrifying moment dozens of huntsman spider eggs hatched in her bedroom.
Baby arachnids can be seen emerging from a gooey egg sac on the inside of Kristy Griffin's window in Greendale, New South Wales, with the enormous huntsman standing guard before it later appears to devour a section of the egg sac.
The huntsman – one of the largest spider species in the world – had found its way between the inner and outer layers of a sliding window.
Kristy admitted that huntsman spiders have always made her "nervous" - but she didn't have the heart to move the pregnant arachnid from her room - and even misted the window near the spider daily, so she could have a drink if she needed it.
