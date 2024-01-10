Paraglider captures stunning ‘ice halo’ over Chinese mountain

A paraglider captured a stunning 'ice halo' over a mountain in China on Tuesday, 2 January.

The glider caught the captivating display during a ride over the Jiangjunshan Mountain in Altay City of Xinjiang, China.

Footage shows the paragliders riding over the mountain, with the halo brightly shining in the background of the video.

An ice halo is an optical phenomenon produced by light reflecting and refracting off tiny icy crystals that are suspended in the atmosphere.