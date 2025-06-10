Incredible moment bottlenose dolphin gives birth to calf captured on camera

The incredible moment a bottlenose dolphin gives birth to a calf has been captured on camera.

Allie, a 38-year-old bottlenose dolphin gave birth the calf in the early hours on 7 June at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

The zoo’s veterinarians estimate the calf is 33-37 pounds and 115-120 centimeters long.

A zoon spokesman said: “While these are very early days, our expert animal care and veterinary teams are monitoring Allie and her calf around the clock for developmental milestones and both appear healthy based on early observations.”