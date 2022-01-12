Dramatic moment 70-foot scaffolding tower collapses during heavy rain

Dramatic footage shows a 70-foot scaffolding tower collapsing during heavy rain.

Locals can be heard gasping as the structure comes crashing down in southern India’s Telangana state on January 11.

Vehicles can be seen battling the extreme weather in front of the scaffolding at the Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar city in the lead-up to the incident.

Heavy rains, gales and hail saw the bamboo structure slowly start tilting before crashing down in the high velocity winds.

Luckily, nobody was injured as a result.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here