‘I’m a dietitian - here’s the secret to making intermittent fasting work’

A dietitian has shared his tips to help intermittent fasting work for you.

There are several different popular diets and plans, which usually restrict eating to certain times of the day.

Some are more extreme than others, meaning intermittent fasting may seem a little confusing at first.

Thankfully, registered dietitian Rob Hobson has offered a few pointers.

“You can’t just eat what you want with intermittent fasting if you want to lose weight. You have to eat balanced meals during the feeding period,” he explained.

Mr Hobson also urges people to pick a style that fits their schedule, drink lots of water to fight off the “hanger” and work out at the correct times.