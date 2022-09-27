Wagamama offers free meals to students for ‘Katsu Curry Day’

To celebrate “National Katsu Curry Day,” Wagamama restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales are giving away free meals to students on Tuesday, 27 September.

From 3pm onwards those who have used their student email to join the chain’s promotional “noodle union” club will be eligible to claim one of 50 free meals being dished out by each of the chain’s locations.

Curry lovers in Manchester would be advised to act quickly, however, as the giveaway starts at 11am in the city’s restaurants.

