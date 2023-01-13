‘Jay-Zed’: BBC newsreader goes viral for hilarious mispronunciation of Jay-Z

A BBC newsreader has gone viral for his hilarious mispronunciation of the rapper Jay-Z's name.

During the broadcast, Nick Owen refers to the American musician as "Jay-Zed" - sticking with the British pronunciation of the letter.

In a smooth and funny recovery, the presenter later added: "And of course, when I said 'Jay-Zed,' you know I meant 'Jay-Zee,' because I am seriously down with the kids."

Rounding it all off, he delivered the line while doing the "hang loose" hand gesture, followed by an exaggerated eyebrow raise.

