Body Coach Joe Wicks has shared an “open and honest” account of parenting, admitting it is “tough” and “every single day is a struggle”.

The fitness expert and his wife Rosie are currently expecting their fourth child and already share daughters Indigo and Leni and a son called Marley.

The 38-year-old shared an open account on parenting in a video posted to his Instagram page on Saturday (10 February).

“It’s bloody hard,” he said.

“It’s not easy and I don’t want people to think it is.

“My life is full of tantrums and tears.”