Joey Essex has broken his silence on rumours of a Dancing on Ice romance with partner Vanessa Bauer, refusing to deny the claims.

The reality star was quizzed during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, where he suggested the pair were “taking things slow”.

“I’m open, the truth is, obviously I’m single, Vanessa’s single, we go to the ice every day, we’ve got to keep each other warm, you know what I’m saying?” Essex explained.

“Right now, we’re taking it slow, it’s all good,” he added, saying that he’s “not confirming” anything yet.

