The young star of John Lewis’s 2025 Christmas advert has revealed he did not tell his mother he was featuring in the retail giant’s festive offering.

This year’s staple focuses on a teenage son who gifts his dad a vinyl as a way to express feelings he can't find the words for, ending with the strapline: “If you can’t find the words, find the gift.”

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (4 November), Jack Aldridge said he received a message from his mother telling him to FaceTime her as soon as she saw the advert. “She’s like screaming down the phone crying.”