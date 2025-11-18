Strictly star opens up about his struggle with steroid addiction

John Whaite has spoken publicly about his five-year use of illegal anabolic steroids, revealing the impact on his physical and mental health.

The 36-year-old, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2012 and later appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, posted an emotional video on Instagram explaining why he began using steroids during lockdown and how they worsened his body dysmorphia and bulimia.

He said the drugs caused severe side effects, including acne, a heightened sex drive and shrinking testicles.

Whaite captioned the post: “Steroids have made me want to end my life. That stops now. I choose life. I choose health. I choose love. I choose a simpler life.”