Strictly’s Karen Hauer shares emotional behind-the-scenes of Kevin Clifton split

Karen Hauer has opened up about her divorce from her former husband and fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, admitting the couple were “pretending” for the last year of their relationship.

Speaking to Celebs Go Dating relationships expert Paul C Brunson about their 2018 divorce, the dancer said that Clifton had “distanced himself” from the marriage.

Hauer said she began to do the same “because I felt that if you don’t want me then OK, I’ll retreat, I’ll give you your space”.

The star said the last year of their three-year marriage was spent "pretending everything was normal”.

Hauer married Clifton in 2015, three years after she joined the BBC show’s team of professional dancers.