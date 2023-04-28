Karl Lagerfeld: His most controversial moments

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in memory of Chanel’s revolutionary creative director.

Whilst an iconic designer, Mr Lagerfeld was always a divisive figure in the fashion world until his 2019 death.

He was known for his self-proclaimed "big mouth," with his comments dividing opinion on issues such as fatphobia, immigration policies, and same-sex marriage.

The Independent takes a look at some of his most controversial moments ahead of the fundraising gala.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.