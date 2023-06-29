Derek Draper watches as wife Kate Garraway collects MBE from Prince William

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was at Windsor Castle to see her made an MBE by the Prince of Wales.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, and received the award from William on Wednesday 28 June, with Draper watching from a wheelchair nearby.

Garraway described how she felt to be sharing the day with her husband.

“I think it’s unbelievable. So many hours, we thought it would never happen, (but) here we are. It’s fantastic. It’s a real feeling of ‘Right, seize the day and enjoy the moment’”.