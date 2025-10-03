Kate pulls off tricky move in high heels during RAF visit

The Princess of Wales pulled off a tricky move in high heels during a trip to an RAF base in Lincolnshire.

On Thursday (2 October), Kate made her first visit to the base since she was appointed the role of Royal Honorary Air Commodore in August 2023.

After peering into the cockpit of a fully armed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon, Kate followed the pilot out of the aircraft and walked down the plane’s stairs backwards — all while wearing high heels.

Fans were quick to compliment the royal’s skills on social media. “In reverse, in heels, and still a masterclass in elegance,” said one, whilst another added: “I wear high heels all the time and no, I wouldn’t have done that so seamlessly and graciously.”