The Princess of Wales has given her first public speech since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Speaking at the Future Workforce Summit in London on Tuesday (18 November), Kate urged business leaders, including attendee Sir Gareth Southgate, to value “time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success”.

The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce hosted the event. During her speech, Kate also thanked the team at the Centre of Early Childhood “for holding the fort, particularly over the last couple of years”.

After her March 2024 diagnosis, she stepped back from royal duties to focus on her treatment. Earlier this year, she announced she was in remission.