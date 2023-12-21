Hannah Waddingham’s stunning rendition of O Holy Night not only impressed viewers of the Royal Variety Performance but got royal approval from the Princess of Wales.

Dressed in a floor-length gold ballgown, the actress received a standing ovation after her performance of the traditional Christmas song at the annual show on 30 November at the Royal Albert Hall.

The show aired on ITV on Sunday (17 December).

Princess Kate can be seen on her feet applauding the 49-year-old’s performance, before revealing her thoughts.