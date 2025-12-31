Kate and William unveil favourite unseen moments of 2025

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed some of their favourite moments of 2025, releasing unseen photographs to mark the New Year.

Prince William and Kate shared 12 images on their social media accounts, showcasing moments from the last 12 months.

These included the 80th anniversary of VE Day, during which Prince George and his father chatted with a Second World War veteran, William taking part in a beach volleyball game in Brazil during his Earthshot trip, and Kate presenting the Wimbledon trophy to Jannik Sinner.

It comes as William's former butler predicts a big 2026 for the Waleses and their children.