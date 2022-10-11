If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Katie Price has opened up on the “severe depression” she felt at the time of her drink-drive arrest, admitting that she became suicidal.

“I knocked myself out, I had black eyes, I had bruises around my neck, I didn’t want to be here,” she explained in new Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and Me.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.