Keira Knightley and Traitors favourite shine in Waitrose 'romcom' Christmas advert

Keira Knightley has made a Christmas romcom comeback in Waitrose’s new ad for the festive season, which pays homage to Love Actually.

The four-minute mini film, starring Knightley and Celebrity Traitors favourite Joe Wilkinson, follows the budding romance between their characters as they bond over a love of food.

Directed by Bafta-winning Molly Manners, the advert opens with the pair meeting for the first time at a Waitrose cheese counter.

Romantic comedy royalty Richard Curtis, known for classics such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Love Actually, labelled the festive short “sweet as pie”.